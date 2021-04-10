I Can See Your Voice 2021 episodes and how new BBC One show works

I Can See Your Voice is the new BBC game show with a musical twist - here's all you need to know.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

Advertisements

Each week the celebrities, joined by a special guest, will help a team of two players tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With £10,000 on the line, the players attempt to weed out the bad singers based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-sync performances.

The last mystery singer standing will reveal if they are a good or a bad singer in a duet with that week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration!

If the players picked a good singer, they win the money, but if a bad singer managed to fake it all the way to the end, they steal the £10,000.

I Can See Your Voice begins on Saturday, 10 April at 7:20PM on BBC One and continues weekly on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer.

I Can See Your Voice episodes

The series has eight episodes.

Episode 1 - 10 April

This week, Danny Jones from McFly brings his expertise to help spot the imposters. Lee and John from Sheffield try to spot the fakes and win £10,000, hoping to take their children to Disneyland. But with a line-up including a singing rugby player, a 90s diva and a teacher, they may have their work cut out.

Episode 2 - 17 April

This episode the panel are joined by guest star Nadine Coyle. This time, sisters Jen and Nadine from London are hoping to use their detective skills to spot the imposters and win £10,000. But with a line-up including a singing plumber, a cruise ship star and nail technician, it may be tougher than they think!

Advertisements

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday nights from 10 April at 7:20PM.