Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Featuring a rolling cast of famous faces, several of Britain’s best loved personalities hit the sofa, as they turn their hand to being some of the country’s most opinionated viewers for a third series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Advertisements

A brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 start?

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Friday, 4 June at 9PM on Channel 4. New episodes will air weekly on TV and online via All 4.

The series is the third to air on Channel 4.

From entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny, and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

The line up of celebrities featured on the upcoming series is to be confirmed.

Past stars have included actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All 4 player.

The main version of Gogglebox, featuring ordinary members of the public - many of whom have become established favourites with viewers, will return for a new series later in the year.

Advertisements

Gogglebox also typically airs Fridays on Channel 4.

You can catch up on past episodes online via the All4 Player.

More on: Gogglebox TV