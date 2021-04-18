Will there be a Line Of Duty series 7? Latest on the hit BBC drama

Line Of Duty is back on BBC One with its sixth series - and fans already want to know if there will be a seventh.

Police thriller Line Of Duty first started in 2012 on BBC Two and proved an instant hit.

The new sixth series has seven episodes - but are more on the way?

Will Line Of Duty return for series seven?

At the time of writing BBC has yet to confirm what's in store for Line Of Duty.

The show's writer and creator Jed Mercurio recently said a seventh season of Line Of Duty wasn't currently guaranteed.

He told the Radio Times: "We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

"We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now."

So as yet Series 7 of Line Of Duty hasn't been officially announced - we'll update this post once we have news.

If Line Of Duty does return for a new season it likely won't be released for a while with series typically airing once every two years.

Watch Line Of Duty on TV and online

Line Of Duty series 6 premiered on BBC One on Sunday, 21 March at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.

Alternatively you can watch online via the BBC iPlayer here where all past series are also available to watch on catchup.

You can also buy past series of Line Of Duty on Amazon Prime Video, DVD or Blu-Ray.

What happens in Line Of Duty series 6? (No spoilers!)

The latest series of the show sees a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return as DS Steve Arnott, Supt. Ted Hastings and DI Kate Fleming respectively.

Newcomers to the cast for the new season are Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

