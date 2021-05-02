Line of Duty Series 6 available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

BBC One drama Line of Duty Series 6 is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

Line Of Duty first started in 2012 on BBC Two and proved an instant hit.

The show's hit sixth season recently wrapped up on BBC One and is now available to buy and stream.

Get Line of Duty Series 6 on DVD/Blu-Ray now here

As well as Series 6 on its way, a series 1 to 6 DVD or Blu-Ray box set is available.

Stream or download Line of Duty Series 6 online

Alternatively, Line of Duty Series 6 is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC One iPlayer here.

You can also purchase the series (or individual episodes) to download and watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Line of Duty Series 6 features a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Kelly Macdonald stars as DCI Davidson, whose unconventional conduct raises AC-12’s suspicions and they begin to challenge the facts of the case and question whether she is doing everything in her power to find the perpetrator.

The team conducts an urgent investigation, but upheavals within AC-12 itself threaten to tear their work apart. Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston return as Superintendent Ted Hastings, Detective Inspector Kate Fleming and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott.

Line Of Duty series 6 has seven episodes.

The series originally aired on Sunday nights on BBC One in-between March and May 2021.