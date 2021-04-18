Line Of Duty is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Line Of Duty kicked off in March on BBC One.

The newest season of the hit police thriller features a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return as DS Steve Arnott, Supt. Ted Hastings and DI Kate Fleming respectively.

Newcomers to the cast for the new season are Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Watch Line Of Duty online

Line Of Duty airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the iPlayer BBC One Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main iPlayer Line Of Duty page.

Watch Line Of Duty's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Line Of Duty are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via BBC iPlayer. Line Of Duty first started in 2012 on BBC Two and proved an instant hit.

The show moved to BBC One from its fourth series with a total of six series airing to date.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

If you don't fancy using iPlayer, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.

Picture: BBC/World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill