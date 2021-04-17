Jimmy Carr took aim at Cheryl on I Can See Your Voice tonight as Nadine Coyle joined the show.

Girls Aloud star Nadine was the latest guest on the BBC One series, which sees contestants and a celebrity panel having to correctly identify who can sing from a line up of mystery acts.

This evening saw Nadine sitting alongside Jimmy, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond for the second episode.

As Nadine was introduced, Jimmy quipped it was a shame her Girls Aloud co-star wasn't a guest as she "knows about lip-syncing".

He joked: "I'm a bit disappointed that Nadine's here. I thought if we wanted someone that knows about lip-syncing, we should have got Cheryl.'

A shocked Nadine reacted: "We've only just started the show!"

Jimmy replied: "I start as I mean to go on, she'll be alright."

I Can See Your Voice airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Introducing the show last week, Jimmy explained the concept: "I guess the easiest way to explain I Can See Your Voice is that it is the opposite of The Voice. Instead of not being able to see the singer and you can just hear their voice. This is, we can see the singer, and we can’t hear their voice. It turns out their format makes a lot more sense - this is crazy!"

He added: "My favourite part of the show is the lip sync, if the voice doesn’t match the face, you can get quite good at spotting when someone’s voice is not good, unless they are operatic - in which case all bets are off!"

Meanwhile, Jimmy also teased some of the upcoming guests on the show.

He shared: "We’ve had a nice mixture of popstars join as guest panel investigators, all different genres. We’ve had Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, we’ve had Louise Redknapp, and Alexandra Burke, she was really good.

"And for me, this is because this was my era, Heather Small from M People. I was taken back to the 90s, she looks amazing, that was a highlight for me actually. We’ve had Ronan Keating and Danny Jones, a fellow Boltonian!"