Amanda Holden confirmed as Eurovision 2021 UK spokesperson

Amanda Holden will reveal the UK 2021 Eurovision results, it's been revealed.

The BBC has today (13 April) confirmed its plans for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Advertisements

It was previously announced that singer-songwriter James Newman will be representing the UK with his single 'Embers'.

The final will air on BBC One on 22 May, narrated by Graham Norton where he will be commentating live from Rotterdam. Ken Bruce will continue his long-running coverage over on BBC Radio 2.

Actress and singer, Amanda Holden will be taking the reins of the Eurovision Spokesperson, where she will be delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote live from London. She follows in the footsteps of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves, and Lorraine Kelly.

Amanda Holden said: "What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear...."

Graham Norton said: "I’m so excited for Eurovision to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs.

"The UK have a great entry with James Newman and ‘Embers’, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is. It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait – bring it on!"

Advertisements

Meanwhile singer songwriter and presenter, Chelcee Grimes will be joining Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills for the semi-finals live on BBC Four on 18 and 20 May. Presenting live from London, they will oversee proceedings as 33 countries compete for their place in the Grand Final.

Rylan Clark-Neal said: "There was a big Eurovision shaped hole in my life last year, so I am super excited to see what everyone brings to the table for 2021 – it’s the best time of the year!

"I am looking forward to being reunited with Scott for the semi-finals and to welcome Chelcee to the team! Plus 'Embers' is an absolute tune – I can’t wait!"

Scott Mills added: "Eurovision week is my favourite of the year and I cannot wait for the biggest entertainment show on the planet to return! Although we won’t be in Rotterdam ourselves, Rylan, Chelcee and I will definitely make sure we’re still throwing the ultimate can’t miss celebration for this year’s semi-finals."

And Chelcee Grimes commented: "I am super excited to be joining the Eurovision family, I can’t wait to host the semi-finals alongside Scott and Rylan, it’s going to be awesome. I have always been a fan of Eurovision, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

Advertisements

"I’m looking forward to seeing all the weird and wonderful performances, as well as cheering on my mate James who is waving the flag for the UK! James and I have written together for a previous Eurovision winner and we've also penned some songs for the Romanian entrant so he is the best person for the job. JAMES TO WIN!"

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Semi Finals will be broadcast on 18th and 20th May on BBC Four. The Grand Final will be broadcast on 22nd May on BBC One and also on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.