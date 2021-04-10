Audience tickets have been released for new ITV show Starstruck.

The singing talent series will see ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons from Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Buble.

Hosted by Olly Murs, the show will feature a panel made up of Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight.

Filming will take place later this month (April) in front of a virtual audience.

FREE audience tickets are available to join the virtual audience from the Lost in TV website here.

As well as watching the show filming, the virtual audience will also help vote for their favourite acts to determine who makes the final.

Each episode sees four teams of three battle it out to win the vote of the panel and virtual audience for a coveted place in the final and to be in with the chance of winning a whopping £50,000.

Adam Lambert said: “I am so excited to be involved in Starstruck. I loved the idea from the moment I heard about it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to watch people transform into their idols! After the year everyone has been through, let’s come together through creativity and music and have a good time!”

And Sheridan Smith commented: "Creating Cilla Black for TV, I know first-hand how much goes into becoming an iconic music star, so I can't wait to see what some of the contestants do with our modern music acts and true icons."

Host Olly Murs added: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck. It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel good, family fun which is something we all need right now.

"The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!”