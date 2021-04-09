Almost all of tonight's TV has been cancelled following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, husband to the Queen, died aged 99 this morning, Buckingham Palace announced at midday.

Advertisements

TV shows were interrupted with the news, which will continue throughout the day.

On BBC One and Two, programming has been suspended with BBC News airing in its place until Saturday. This means that the final of MasterChef, EastEnders and Have I Got News for You have all been cancelled for tonight.

The BBC said: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

On ITV, news specials will also air throughout the day and evening, seeing Coronation Street and Emmerdale's latest episodes both pulled.

On Channel 4, a news special will air from 7PM but - at the time of writing - Gogglebox as well as The Circle final will air as planned.

New air dates for the postponed programmes are to be revealed.

News of Prince Philip's death first broke around midday today (9 April).

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Advertisements

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen we offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."