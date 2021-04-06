Paul O'Grady's For The Love Of Dogs first look as series returns for 2021

Paul O'Grady's For The Love Of Dogs is back for 2021 - here's a first look at the opening episode.

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for a brand new five-part award winning series, to meet more of the canine residents who are looking for love, help, understanding and ultimately, a new home of their own.

Filled with laughter and tears in equal measure, Paul is faced with more abandoned and stray dogs. He meets canine heroes with incredible stories and falls in love with some precious puppies along the way.

As always, Paul doesn’t hold back as he helps care for the animals, feeding them, walking them, picking up after them and holding their paws as they go for treatment.

In episode one, Paul meets two Maltese Terrier puppies who staff suspect may have come from a puppy farm in Romania, having been sold to a family in the UK for an eye-watering £4000. They were brought into Battersea after the family struggled to cope with looking after them.

Paul also meets a three-month-old Spaniel-cross who was taken to the Brands Hatch branch of Battersea by his owners. He is covered head-to-toe in mites and staff believe he might also be the result of puppy farming.

Paul O'Grady For the Love of Dogs begins on Wednesday, 7 April at 8PM ITV.

You can catch up with recent episodes and watch online via ITV Hub online here.

Picture: ITV/MultiStory Media