Blue Lights: BBC One announce new police drama

BBC One has announced a new original police drama, Blue Lights.

The new six-part series has been created by the writers of The Salisbury Poisonings, Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

Advertisements

The BBC reveal of the drama: "It is the story of rookie (probationary) police officers working in contemporary Belfast, a city in which being a frontline response cop comes with a unique set of pressures and dangers.

"As they learn the basics of their profession, our new officers have to come to terms with a constant threat. In this often chaotic environment our characters have just a few crucial months to make it as police officers.

"Inspired by extensive research and interviews, and told with a caustic wit, Blue Lights is inspired by the experiences of serving police officers in Northern Ireland.

"It’s a fast paced, frightening and funny insight into what happens when the idealism of the police college classroom meets the reality of life, in a precinct that’s as starkly divided as it is terrifyingly dangerous."

Writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn said: “Belfast is our home town, and to be able to write a show set in the city we know and love is one of the great privileges of our lives. It’s a real joy to be bringing a major BBC drama back home."

Further details including casting are to be confirmed.