Unforgotten is back on ITV with its fourth series - and fans already want to know if there will be a fifth.

The award-winning drama returned in February with a new season which charted a fresh investigation into another emotionally-charged cold case murder.

The new fourth series had six episodes which came to a dramatic end tonight (no spoilers in this post!) - but is more on the way?

Will Unforgotten return for series five?

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm what's in store for Unforgotten following the end of Series 4.

Series 5 of Unforgotten hasn't been officially announced but the show's writer & creator Chris Lang teased on Twitter after the last episode of series 4: "More news on #Unforgotten to follow shortly."

Watch this space - we'll update this post once we have news!

If Unforgotten does return for a fifth season it may not be for a while - prior to the current series the previous aired back in 2018.

Watch Unforgotten on TV and online

Unforgotten series 4 premiered on ITV on Monday, 22 February at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here where series 3 is also available.

You can also watch series 1-3 of Unforgotten online via BritBox UK here.

What happens in Unforgotten series 3? (Spoiler free!)

The fourth series of Unforgotten opens with the grim discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

The plot follows the investigation as the team attempt to find out what happened to Matthew.

Meanwhile, Cassie also faces difficult times at home with her personal life.

Picture: ITV

