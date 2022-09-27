Emily Atack is to return to ITV2 with a new series of her comedy stand up sketch show.

After its latest outing in 2021, a third series is on its way.

The show sees Emily Atack hosts a no-holds-barred night of stand-up comedy, celebrity impressions and sketches.

The Emily Atack Show: SR3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Emily Atack. ©Monkey

A teaser of the first episode shares: “This week, sketches see a flash-mob gone wrong, Emily crashing a plane, ruining a wedding, plus a cameo from Rylan, who gets his wrists slapped by ITV’s straight talking HR Officer.

“Meanwhile, Emily does hilariously inappropriate stand-up on the theme of old-fashioned romance.”

The new series will start on Tuesday, 27 September at 10PM ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Speaking about the new series, Emily said: “There are new faces, new impressions and new observations. We’ve got some celebrities popping up which is really fun. I think this series is stronger than ever and I’m so proud of it. It just feels like it’s growing and growing.

“I look back to series one and it’s growing with me. This time it’s looking at similar topics to series one and two but it’s very much looking at those topics as a woman in her thirties.

“The earlier series were about approaching your thirties and what that was like and now I’m in my thirties, it’s how that feels. It’s definitely more fun, stronger, and ruder than ever.”

Asked if her friends and family are ever worried about featuring in the show, Emily added: “Ha! They all ask to be in it but when it gets to the Clapham Grand night and it’s the first time they are seeing the show and I mention them they are like, ‘Why did you tell everyone that? My nan’s are going to see that.’

“I warn my friends to be careful what they wish for because their embarrassing story might just end up in the show!”

And discussing the success of the series, Emily enthused: “I feel so proud. I’m not very good at complimenting myself but I’m definitely proud. There are always going to be people out there who try to pull you down. Especially being a woman in comedy and looking like me, blonde, big boobs, eyelashes and fake tan. People often say, ‘Hang on, YOU want to write jokes?’

“I’m constantly battling that attitude and I continue to try and break that down. I’m proud of what I do and I’m so lucky that I get to do it, the second I stop having fun with something I’ll stop doing it but at the moment I’m having so much fun. There are difficult days of course but I’m having so much fun. So for now I’m very proud and I’m going to keep doing it for as long as people will let me.”

The past two series of the Emily Atack show are currently available to watch online via ITV Hub.