We Are Lady Parts release date, cast and first look at new Channel 4 comedy

We Are Lady Parts is the new music comedy series coming to Channel 4 - here's all you need to know.

From brilliant writer/director Nida Manzoor (Hounslow Diaries, Enterprice), the six-part series follows a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts.

Advertisements

Lady Parts follows the highs and lows of the band as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein – a geeky PHD student who is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist.

We Are Lady Parts will run for six episodes and is currently slated for release on Channel 4 in Spring 2021.

The cast features Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, Faith Omole as Ayesha, Momtaz as Lucie Shorthouse and Aiysha Hart as Noor.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina that the others can't see. When Saira discovers Amina fancies Ahsan, fellow band member and taxi-driving drummer Ayesha’s dreamboat brother, she uses this as leverage by offering to hook them both up on a date, but only if Amina agrees to join the band.

"Cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and Momtaz the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager are not convinced that Amina is right for their band. Amina has never, ever met girls like this before and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit.

"But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced uni friends led by her formidable bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And - will she finally find a husband?"

The musical comedy series will feature both original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.

Advertisements

We Are Lady Parts was first announced in 2019 under the name Lady Parts. The show is based on a Channel 4 Blap that first aired in 2018.

The series will be available to watch online on streaming service Peacock in the US.