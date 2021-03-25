Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs 2021 new series start date as ITV series returns

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs is back for a brand new series on ITV for 2021.

Paul O'Grady will return to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home for five brand new episodes.

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs will start on ITV on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 at 8PM.

As always as well as watching on TV you'll be able to catch up online via the ITV Hub.

First airing in 2012, Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs follows the work of the staff of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

In each episode, Paul meets the animals in their care and those going out of the way to help them.

Since its first series the show has aired almost 100 episodes including a number of Christmas specials.

You can catch up with recent episodes and watch online via ITV Hub online here.

Speaking about the show's continued success recently, Paul said: "What’s amazing now is how popular the show is overseas. Australia, Canada, China, Germany, even Dubai! Three little boys from Dubai ran up to me in London the other day and their mum said they love the show. It amazes me, all these years down the line, the response it gets.

"I was only supposed to do six days filming here back in 2012 but I‘ve never really left since. People always tell me they laugh at me rolling around on the floor with these dogs, but that’s the only way to be with them. I’m not going to stand at the gate all day talking to the camera. I genuinely love these dogs. I really do."

2020 also saw a new spin-off, Paul O'Grady for the Love of Dogs: What Happened Next.

The three-part series caught up with the most memorable dogs from Paul's eight years at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home as he discovered that leaving Battersea was just the start of the adventure for these amazing dogs.

You can currently watch the full series of What Happened Next online with the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV

