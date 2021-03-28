Midsomer Murders cast from With Baited Breath episode 2021

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of With Baited Breath?

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he solves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

With Baited Breath will air on Sunday, 28 March 2021 at 8PM.

A teaser for the episode, which was filmed in 2019, shares: "Fishermen flock to the village of Solomon Gorge desperate to catch a giant fish that is said to lurk in the lake. Their plans are threatened however when hundreds of lycra clad sporting enthusiasts descend on the area for the Pyscho Mud Run."

It's the fourth episode of Series 21 which first started to air last year.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of With Baited Breath episode are:

DCI John Barnaby - Neil Dudgeon

Ds Jamie Winter - Nick Hendrix

Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Fleur Perkins - Annette Badland

Artie Blythe - Vincent Franklin

Pc Jade – Marie Pierce - Eleanor Fanyinka

Izzy Silvermane - Nicola Stephenson

Ned Skye - Nitin Ganatra

Blaise McQuin - Bronagh Waugh

Cornelius Tetbury - Miles Jupp

Harper Kaplan - Lloyd Everitt

Lex Bedford - Andrew Brooke

Griffin Twigg - Morgan Watkins

Simone Skye - Krupa Pattani

Freddie Lamb - Aneurin Barnard

Damian Lint - John Stahl

Gert Michaels - Paul Hunter

Betty Barnaby - Isabel Shaw

Midsomer Murders spoilers

Just as Scotland has the Loch Ness Monster, Solomon Gorge has ‘Ahab’; a mysterious beast of a fish that has been rumoured to lurk in the lake’s waters. With several recent sightings, the stakes are raised when local fisherman Freddie Lamb (Aneurin Barnard) puts up £20k as prize money for whoever manages to catch the monster. Word soon spreads and it isn’t long until several world-renowned anglers descend into the sleepy town with the hopes of coming away with the prize money, including old school angler Damian Lint (John Stahl) and social media fishing legend Blaise Mcquin (Bronagh Waugh).

However, the anglers face some stiff competition over rights to the lake with the arrival of an extreme obstacle course ‘Psycho Mud Run’, which is set to take place on the exact same weekend. Event organiser Ned Skye (Nitin Ganatra) ruffles feathers when he redirects the course so that it goes through the lake; no one will be able to catch anything once hundreds of lycra clad fitness fanatics start sploshing through the shallows.

One such fanatic is our very own Jamie Winter, who along with fellow Causton Police officer Jade-marie Pierce (Eleanor Fanyinka) is determined to show the arrogant fire station team, led by cocky Lex Bedford (Andrew Brooke), how it’s really done. But something seems off with the usually unflappable Lex, and it seems he has good reason to be concerned when the race starts and several of the competitors are injured by fishing hooks and barbs hidden within the obstacles.

The race is called off and it isn’t long before Barnaby finds himself pulled on duty. When he goes to interview Ned he is surprised to find him with a friend from his past, former DCI Artie Blythe (Vincent Franklin). Seizing the opportunity to use Artie’s local knowledge, Barnaby employs Artie to help him look into the sabotage.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.