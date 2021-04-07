Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs 2021 episodes and how to watch online

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs is back for a new series in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in this brand new five-part award winning series, to meet more of the canine residents who are looking for love, help, understanding and ultimately, a new home of their own.

Filled with laughter and tears in equal measure, Paul is faced with more abandoned and stray dogs. He meets canine heroes with incredible stories and falls in love with some precious puppies along the way.

As always, Paul doesn’t hold back as he helps care for the animals, feeding them, walking them, picking up after them and holding their paws as they go for treatment.

Episodes will air Wednesdays at 8PM on ITV from 7 April 2021. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs episodes 2021

Episode 1 - 7 April

In episode one, Paul meets two Maltese Terrier puppies who staff suspect may have come from a puppy farm in Romania, having been sold to a family in the UK for an eye-watering £4000. They were brought into Battersea after the family struggled to cope with looking after them.

Paul also meets a three-month-old Spaniel-cross who was taken to the Brands Hatch branch of Battersea by his owners. He is covered head-to-toe in mites and staff believe he might also be the result of puppy farming.

Episode 2 - 14 April

In episode two there's a dog that won’t go near people, a dog that won’t go for a walk and a dog who has been at Battersea for five months because she just won’t calm down.

Paul meets Staffie-cross Roxi, who is five years old but has the energy of a puppy and Floyd, a rare West African Azawakh who is just a year old and very subdued and unhappy.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

