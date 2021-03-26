Beat The Chasers celebrity line up revealed for new special

Beat The Chasers airs its first Celebrity special this Saturday night.

Bradley Walsh hosts the edge-of-your-seat quiz where contestants are given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Play sees questions swap from contestant to the Chasers. But get a question wrong and their individual or team clock keeps counting down until a question is answered correctly. First to run out of time loses the game.

Now, for the first time, famous faces will compete against quizzing titans Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis - Unfortunately Paul Sinha was unwell at the time of filming to take part.

The celebrity contestants taking part in this weekend's first episode are Joe Pasquale, Katherine Ryan, Radzi Chinyanganya, Christine Ohuruogu and Shaun Williamson.

With big-money prizes for charity on the line, can these plucky celebs hold their nerve and beat the Chasers?

Speaking ahead of the episode, Jenny Ryan said: “It was really exciting to see celebrities taking part. We’ve got some brilliant contestants taking part, some of them are people I’ve really looked up to. So to have them looking up at us – literally – was a real thrill!”

Shaun Wallace added: “It was good to see the celebs step outside of their comfort zone and take us on, but I don’t get starstruck with celebrities, they are mere opponents that must be beaten.”

And Anne Hegerty shared: “It's always so much fun when it's a face you actually know! Of course, you're still left trying to guess whether they look like quizzers and how good they'll be!”

Meanwhile the show will be the first episode of Beat The Chasers and first Celebrity special for new Chaser Darragh Ennis who joined The Chase last year.

He said: “It was brilliant to see the celebrities walking on to the set to take us on.

"I've not done any celebrity specials yet so this was my first time doing a celebrity show and it was wonderful to see so many people who have excelled in different fields try their luck against us for some very deserving causes.”

Darragh added: "It took me a few minutes to hit my stride as this was the first time I'd been on a team with the others. I had to get my speed up. On The Chase my Final Chase tactics are slow and careful, but that doesn't work for Beat the Chasers.

"This show is ALL about speed and we're really up against it with some of the time offers we give. But we have such a range of strengths that once we hit our stride we are very hard to beat.”

Beat the Chasers - Celebrity Special airs Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.