ITV have revealed a first look trailer for its brand new drama Too Close.

First announced in 2019, Too Close follows a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.

Written by Clara Salaman based on her novel of the same name, Emily Watson stars as forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson while Denise Gough plays Connie Mortensen.

The series will begin on ITV in April with an exact start date to be revealed.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below!

Further casting for Too Close includes Thalissa Teixeira as Ness Jones, Connie's best friend, joined by James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

A synopsis of the three-part mini-series shares: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close.

"Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

"Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to discover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead."