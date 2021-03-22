24 Hours In Police Custody 2021 new series episodes and how to watch online

24 Hours In Police Custody returns to Channel 4 with a new series for 2021 this week.

The UK's biggest and most successful true crime documentary series returns, taking viewers behind the scenes of police investigations into major crimes.

Watch 24 Hours In Police Custody on TV and online

24 Hours In Police Custody's new 2021 series begins on Monday, 22 March at 9PM on Channel 4.

The new series as four episodes.

You can watch and catch up on episodes of 24 Hours In Police Custody online via the All 4 website here.

24 Hours In Police Custody episodes - 2021

Episode 1 - 22 March

In Bedfordshire, a 23-year-old man is under arrest, but this isn't his first time in custody. In fact, he claims he has been held by the police many hundreds of times before. He is accused of committing a string of crimes where his victims have been left badly hurt. In his interview he simply answers 'no comment'.

Without fresh evidence, officers have no choice but to release the suspect. Within days of leaving police custody, the man is named by the public in reports of a fresh crime wave, which this time culminates in a sex attack on a young woman. On the run and apparently out of control, the suspect is now officially 'Most Wanted'.

Cameras follow as armed officers are deployed to find and arrest him. Every twist and turn of the case is recorded as DS Gilbert and her team piece together enough evidence to convict a suspect she regards as a danger to the public.

Episode 2 - 29 March

In Luton, a man is fighting for his life after being shot at point blank range in the chest with a handgun. The attack appears to be a completely unprovoked shooting of a stranger. With a gunman on the loose, the police launch a frantic operation to find the identity of the suspect.

A young woman walks into Luton police station and tells detectives she too has been threatened by the man. 'He caught me by my throat, and put the gun against my head and asked me whether if I was a wolverine or wolf.'

Cameras follow every twist and turn of the manhunt as detectives gather evidence to work out what really lies behind the attempted murder of an innocent man, as they try to catch the shooter before he strikes again. This is real-life drama where the facts really do turn out to be stranger than fiction.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

