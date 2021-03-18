BBC One's Morning Live to air throughout the year from January 2022

BBC One's Morning Live is to air throughout the year from January 2022, it's been confirmed.

After first premiering in 2020, the daytime series will become a year round fixture from next year.

Airing weekdays at 9:15AM, Morning Live will continue to be hosted by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones, as well as its team of experts.

The BBC say ratings for the show have continued to rise since it returned to BBC One for a second series in late January with a weekly average consolidated viewership of 1.8 million.

Kym Marsh said: "I’m delighted the audience has enjoyed watching Morning Live as much as we love doing it. This is an exciting development for the show, and we’re looking forward to keeping viewers company on many more mornings in the months to come, and obviously I couldn’t think of a better new home for the show than Salford!"

Gethin Jones added: "I am thrilled that Morning Live has been so well received, and now, we have the chance to make more! It’s an absolute joy being part of people’s daily lives and knowing that our audience help shape the week.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, commented: "Morning Live has been on an incredible journey, with viewers embracing it from the very beginning . This year-round commission is a response to the audience demand for topical, relevant and entertaining content as a trusted companion in the mornings."

"We’re looking forward to building on what we started - sharing loads more tips and advice, and having plenty of laughs along the way. Thanks for watching, and we’ll see you at 9.15am in the morning!"

Morning Live will broadcast on BBC One at 9:15AM throughout the year from January 2022, with regular three-week intervals for the Rip Off Britain series, which broadcast in the same slot.