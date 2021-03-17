All Star Musicals - watch a first look clip from 2021 special

All Star Musicals is back this Sunday night with a new one-off special for 2021.

The show, which previously aired in 2017 and 2019, sees a group of celebrities flex their theatrical muscles on stage.

Those taking part in the new episode on Sunday are actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White

The famous faces will be mentored by West End legend Elaine Paige with help from expert choreographers and vocal coaches. They'll then take to the stage to perform, supported by a West End chorus line, hoping to impress a panel of judges and virtual audience.

Alongside Elaine, those making up the panel will be West End stars Trevor Dion-Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Miserables, Frozen).

John Barrowman will be back to host the show.

He and the panel will also perform, opening the show with the musical favourite, You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray - performed in a way never seen before.

All Star Musicals airs this Sunday (March 21) at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

John Barrowman said: "Now more than ever we're all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can't wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals.

"We've got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!"