The making of Grace: Go behind the scenes of new ITV series

Take a look at the making of ITV drama Grace in this behind the scenes video.

The new detective series is based on Peter James' first two books of the Roy Grace series, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, which have been adapted by

acclaimed screenwriter and Endeavour creator, Russell Lewis.

John Simm stars in the title role of tenacious detective Roy Grace.

He's joined on the cast by Richie Campbell (Liar, Blue Story, Top Boy) who takes the role of DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola (Noughts + Crosses, Shetland, No Offence) as ACC Vosper.

Following the first of two feature length episodes airing on ITV, go behind the scenes on the show with the video below!

Grace aired its first episode on Sunday, 14 March at 8PM.

The second will follow later in 2021, with a release date to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "Grace is running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success. He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

"With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé.

"A successful property developer with everything to live for, there is no trace of the missing groom. Is this a case of stag night shenanigans gone badly awry? Or is this something more sinister?

"With nothing but instinct, a lingering suspicion and his obsessive nature, Grace doggedly pursues the groom’s disappearance and becomes uneasily close to the bride to be…"

Grace airs on ITV and streams on the ITV Hub.

