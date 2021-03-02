Fargo season 4 UK release date as series returns to Channel 4

Season 4 of Fargo is coming to Channel 4 in the UK.

The latest instalment of the hit series, which premiered in the US in 2020 is finally on its way to UK TV screens.

Channel 4 say that Fargo season 4 will premiere Spring 2021, with new episodes streaming weekly.

The exact release date is still to be announced.

The 11-episode season features Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman and Timothy Olyphant.

A synopsis shares: "Set in 1950’s Kansas City, Chris Rock stars as “Loy Cannon” the head of the Black crime syndicate fighting for a piece of the American dream opposite the Faddas, the rival Italian crime syndicate.

"Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. Amongst the turmoil, Patrick “Rabbi” Milligan (Ben Whishaw), a man who once betrayed his own family to serve the Italians, watches carefully to ensure his survival.

"Intertwined with this tale of immigration, assimilation and power, are the stories of Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), a nurse who cannot abide others’ suffering.

"Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield), the precocious 16-year-old daughter of Thurman (Andrew Bird) and Dibrell Smutny (Anji White), an interracial couple who own their own mortuary; U.S. Marshal Dick “Deafy” Wickware (Timothy Olyphant), a Mormon lawman; Detective Odis Weff (Jack Huston) and the Kansas City cop known for his compulsive tics.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions & International at Channel 4 said: “We are thrilled to bring back the biggest and most gripping Fargo yet, with some absolutely unmissable performances.

"Fargo explores a breadth of engaging and complex storylines and it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring this unique cinematic show to our audiences once again.”

Created by Noah Hawley, Fargo is an anthology series which first aired in 2014.