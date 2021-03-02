Will Mellor teases Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps reunion

Will Mellor says he's still hoping for a Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps reunion special.

Hot on the heels of Gavin & Stacey's new BBC One special at Christmas, another cult comedy had been tipped for a comeback.

Two Pints star Will Mellor says Ralf Little is "up for it" but not everyone is on board just yet.

He told the Radio Times: "We need to do a reunion.

"Ralf Little’s also up for it – I know his character got eaten by a shark, but we’d just say he was running away from a loan shark and has been hiding in Spain!

"I’d love to do it. I can’t force the hand of other cast members or the BBC to make it.

"They haven’t come knocking at my door. But I don’t know why, as it seems like a perfect fit."

He added: "They brought back Gavin & Stacey.

"And, in my opinion, Two Pints was a bigger show."

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps originally ran on BBC Two and BBC Three between 2001 and 2011.

Alongside Will and Ralf, the cast starred Natalie Casey, Sheridan Smith and Kathryn Drysdale.

Created by Susan Nickson, the show revolved around the lives of the five twenty-somethings in Runcorn and aired more than 80 episodes in total.

You can currently watch all episodes of Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps on BBC iPlayer here.

Meanwhile Will is gearing up for a new TV appearance in ITV soap Coronation Street.

He'll be joining the cast as new villain Harvey as part of a new story line involving Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

The Manchester actor will walk into Weatherfield later this month as Leanne finds herself forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair.

Will said: “"When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum’s dream for me to be in Corrie so I’m happy to finally be able to make it come true."

"Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played. It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves," he added.