Grayson's Art Club 2021 start date for new series on Channel 4 confirmed

Grayson’s Art Club is back for a brand new series in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The second series will see contemporary award-winning artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry return to screens from his studio.

He'll be joined by his wife, the best-selling author, psychotherapist and broadcaster Philippa Perry.

Grayson’s Art Club new series start date

Grayson’s Art Club series 2 will start on Friday, 26 February at 8PM.

Each episode Grayson will speak with celebrity guests, high-profile artists sharing insights into their processes, and will feature art made by the great British public.

You can submit art to be featured on the show online here.

For the first episode of the new series, Grayson and Philippa Perry are joined by musician and artist Boy George, who creates an artwork inspired by family, which is the show's theme of the week.

Grayson also meets photographer David Bailey, to talk about his passion for painting; and artist Yinka Illori, whose work fuses stories from his British and Nigerian heritage.

Plus, there is a special contribution from guests, including Harry Hill. And Grayson and Boy George select their favourite public art submissions of the week.

Grayson Perry said: “I’m so pleased and proud Art Club is coming back, it’s a joyful team effort with the stars being the artists who send in their wonderful works and tell us their stories. Of course, it’s not principally about art, it’s a celebration of life.”

For now you can catch up with series 1 online on All 4 here.