Matt Berry is to reprise his role of Steven Toast for a fourth series of Toast Of London.

The new outing will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, moving from its previous home on Channel 4 where it originally aired between 2013 and 2015.

Series 4 has been provisionally retitled Toast Of Tinseltown, following Toast as he moves to Hollywood and attempts to become a movie star.

Written and created by Arthur Mathews and Matt Berry, the new six-part season will feature a mix of new and returning cast members and is set to be filmed later this year.

As always, BAFTA-winner Matt stars as Steven Toast, an eccentric and arrogant actor determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves.

Matt Berry said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”

Arthur Mathews added: “It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap. Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast.

"There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations - and indeed humiliations).”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning commented: “This sitcom is one of the stand-out comedy gems of the last decade.

"His name belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons - Partridge, Brent and Toast.”

Picture: BBC