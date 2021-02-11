Bloodlands start date, cast and first look from new BBC drama

Bloodlands is the new drama with James Nesbitt on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Bloodlands sees James Nesbitt starring as Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick

A teaser for the series shares: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher..."

Bloodlands start date

Bloodlands will start on Sunday, 21 February at 9PM on BBC One and continue weekly.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Bloodlands has four, hour long episodes. For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

Bloodlands cast

The full cast of Bloodlands on BBC One is available below:

James Nesbitt - Tom Brannick

Lisa Dwan - Tori Matthews

Lorcan Cranitch - Jackie Twomey

Charlene McKenna - Niamh McGovern

Ian McElhinney - Adam Cory

Lola Petticrew - Izzy Brannick

Chris Walley - Billy ‘Birdy’ Bird

Michael Smiley - Dinger

Kathy Kiera Clarke - Claire Keenan

Susan Lynch - Heather Pentland

Peter Ballance..Pat Keenan

Asan N’Jie - Larry

Cara Kelly - Siobhan Harkin

Flora Montgomery - Superintendent McAllister

Bloodlands - what's it all about?

A synopsis of the opening episode from the BBC shares: "A car is pulled from Strangford Lough, the owner kidnapped. DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) recognises the calling card of a legendary assassin known as Goliath.

"The legend goes that he was a serving police officer who vanished without trace 20 years ago - and among his original victims was Tom’s wife.

"Against opposition from old friend DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), Brannick and his partner, DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), break open the Goliath case in the hope that it will help them solve the kidnapping. As they dig deeper, they find gaps in the original Goliath investigation. Someone tried to suppress the truth.

"When a vital clue leads them out to an island on Strangford Lough, a discovery is made that changes everything."

