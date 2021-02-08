ITV's Lingo confirmed for second series - apply now!

Lingo will return for a second series to ITV, it has been announced.

Host Adil Ray OBE will return for sixty more episodes following the success of the first series, which started in January.

ITV say that Lingo averaged just under 2 million viewers on its first week on air, making it the best launch of a game show in the 3PM time slot since 2002.

Lingo sees three teams of two contestants compete against each other to fill in the blanks and find words.

Over a series of rounds the prize money gets bigger, but so does the risk - fail to find the right word and your opponent gets the chance to jump in and take the money.

In the nail-biting End Game, the last pair standing can double their prize fund, but if they can’t find the words, they could go home with nothing.

To apply to take part in the second series, visit the ITV Be On TV website here.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 5 March 2021 and you must be at least 18 to take part.

Actor, comedian and TV presenter Adil said of the news of a second series: "It has been a r_ _ l pleasure to b_ _ _ g so much joy, shouting at the t_ _ _y and h_ _ eschooling, to so many millions.

"Thank you to everyone for watching and to all the L_ _ _o crew for being brilliant."

Ben Shephard and Ed de Burgh of producers Objective Media Group Entertainment added: “We’re over the moon that viewers are enjoying the show, there’s a lot of Lingo love out there!

"We can’t wait to start making more. The question is do you know your Lingo?!”

ITV Commissioning Editor, Lara Akeju commented: "I'm delighted to be bringing viewers more opportunities to play along with this hugely compelling show.”

You can catch up with recent episodes of Lingo on the ITV hub here.

Picture: ITV