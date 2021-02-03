The Repair Shop new series 2021 episodes and how to watch online

The Repair Shop is back on BBC One with new episodes for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Presented by Jay Blades, The Repair Shop is the workshop of dreams with a team of Britain’s most skilled restoration experts. In each show, members of the public bring along their much loved but broken family treasures for the team to breathe new life into them, while also revealing the personal stories behind the items.

The series first made its debut on UK TV on BBC Two in 2017 before moving to BBC One in the afternoons. It's proved so popular, it now airs in BBC One prime time.

Watch The Repair Shop on TV and online

The Repair Shop currently airs at 8PM on BBC One on Wednesday nights. New episodes air weekly.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

You can also watch episodes from past series on the iPlayer.

The Repair Shop 2021 new episodes

New episodes begin from 27 January.

Episode 1 - 27 January

This week Rose Werner and her sister Linda have travelled from Essex in the hope that Suzie Fletcher can turn her expertise to a decorative leather box that they hold dear. It belonged to Rose’s late husband Jim who arrived in the UK as a teenage refugee just before the Second World War.

Peter Coxon is next to arrive, hoping the teamwork of Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea can provide a speedy recovery for a favourite childhood toy. Meanwhile, upholsterer Hannah Weston-Smith takes receipt of an old Italian dressing-table chair that is ripped and worn but holds sweet memories for owner Chantal Taylor. Sadly Chantal lost both her parents recently, and this chair represents her happy childhood.

Finally, Danielle Woods and her daughter Niamh come to see whether toy restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch can save a much-loved companion before it’s too late. The tortoise pouffe was Danielle’s first Christmas present, over 40 years ago, and has been a permanent fixture in her home ever since, but the years of being sat on and hugged have taken their toll.

Episode 2 - 3 February

This week there is a big project for guitar expert Julyan Wallis: a 1960s guitar that belonged to Robyn Griffith’s grandfather, who had a real love of jazz but never had the opportunity to learn to play this cherished instrument.

Wood-restoration expert Will Kirk has his work cut out when Christine Clay from Doncaster delivers a handmade card table that is very dear to her heart while Terry Poole arrives with his late father's bookmaker's clock bag, hopeful that the Repair Shop siblings, horologist Steve and leather expert Susie, will join forces to get this unusual keepsake coming up trumps again.

Finally, expert David Burville is put to the test when Liz Harvey from Sheffield arrives with what's left of a Victorian clockwork pigeon. It belonged to Liz’s grandmother, and although she remembers it well, she has never seen it go. Liz recently attempted to fix it herself, but with disastrous results.

No new episode - 10 February

There is no new episode this week however a 30-minute repeat will air at 7:30PM.

The team repair a World War I plane propeller, a rusted shoe-stretching machine and two badly damaged windows rescued from a Victorian variety theatre.

Episode 3 - 17 February

This week Peter Mason from Herefordshire has brought in a kitchen curiosity from a bygone age. The old-fashioned ice cream maker belonged to his beloved Granny Ethel and holds memories of happy times at her house.

David Burville takes on a Spanish barrel organ, known as an organillo. It reminds owner Carolina Urraca of her childhood growing up in southern Spain with her charismatic grandmother. However, the little organ is now seriously out of tune and in a sorry state, so David overhauls the entire instrument, inside and out.

Audio specialist Mark Stuckey is ready and waiting for Lorraine McCourt, who possesses a precious memento of a vintage love story while Malcom Jordan from Chippenham needs help with a treasure that has been in his possession for 65 years. The leather document case was a gift from his older brother, whom he idolised.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

