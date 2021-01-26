Greg Davies comedy Safe Space coming to Sky One

Sky has announced new comedy series Safe Space starring Greg Davies.

The show follows Greg Davies as a demotivated small-time psychotherapist heading nowhere fast until fate intervenes in the form of a new client; his rising star local MP.

A dark web of revelations lead to a serious breach of client confidentiality. A tale of control, power and how idiotic it makes us.

Joining the cast are Raquel Cassidy (Uncle) as his wife Lucy and Adam James (Johnny English Strikes Again) as embattled MP Owen Carter.

A synopsis shares: "Living in a small English market town, Michael seems a likeable eccentric and one of life's listeners - a safe pair of hands. His career is going nowhere fast though until he meets Carter, his rising star local MP, whereupon a dark web of revelations lead to a serious breach of client confidentiality.

"Unbeknownst to them, Michael's clients are sharing their innermost secrets and fears with a fantasist who will no longer sit in the shadows. The advice Michael Leer dispenses is that which suits his own desperate need to control them. For Michael's clients their 'safe space' is no longer safe at all."

The eight part series has been co-written by Davies together with Stephen Morrison and follows a previous pilot.

Sky say the series is expected to air in 2022.