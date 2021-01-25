Brassic is back for series 3 on Sky - here's all you need to know.

Sky’s biggest original comedy will return for brand new episodes this year on Sky One and NOW TV.

In the last season of Brassic, we were left with a cliff-hanger: What did Erin whisper to Vinnie? The new series sees them and the rest of the gang - Tommo, Dylan, JJ, Ashley, Carol, Cardi, Sugar and Farmer Jim - as they continue to celebrate the chaos with more misadventures and schemes.

Sky has confirmed Brassic series 3 will be released soon in 2021 with an exact start date to be confirmed.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

The cast of series 3 will see the return of Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan alongside Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Joanna Higson, Bronagh Gallagher and Steve Evets.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Thrilling, funny and specially extended to eight episodes, the new season sees the friends thrown deeper and deeper into trouble. With pressure building from the Police and crime boss Mr. McCann, Vinnie is forced to ruthlessly take no prisoners in his bid to escape.

"Bigger, bolder and more bonkers than ever, it’s a hectic world of bulls, snakes, kidnappings, betrayal, and this time, a full-size horse... It’s classic Brassic!"

Speaking previously about the new series, co-creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be doing a third series of Brassic, the response to series one was overwhelming as people took our gang of potty mouthed misfits to their heart. Sky has been truly amazing in its love and support and I can't thank them enough for allowing us to go again.”

Joseph Gilgun, co-creator, added: “I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season 1 and 2, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

"Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring. I want to thank my close friends and colleagues and the creative team; David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Emily Bray and Dave Quayle. As for Sky, I couldn’t imagine making it with any other channel. Big loves Monty and Bennett!”

