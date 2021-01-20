Jason Manford 'to host new BBC game show Unbeatable'

Jason Manford will reportedly host a new game show called Unbeatable.

Jason is set to present the new game show format in daytime on BBC One later this year.

According to The Sun newspaper, the series will see contestants going head to head to give the "best answer" to a number of questions.

“I know how important daytime quizzes are for a lot of people," Jason is quoted as telling the newspaper. “I used to sit with my Nana Manford and mum watching them.

"They keep the brain going, they’re a chuckle and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this exciting new one.

“The great thing about Unbeatable is you don’t even need to know the actual answer to appear clever.

"I feel like this is the quiz show I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”

It's not Jason's first time in charge of a game show, previously hosting First & Last which aired in 2020.

It saw participants given one simple rule: Don't come first or last in any game. If they do, they will be eliminated.

Eleven contestants started each show and competed across a range of five rounds that ended with one of them walking away with up to £10,000.

Six episodes aired in the first series with the BBC yet to confirm a second.