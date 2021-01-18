Long Lost Family 2021 episodes from new ITV series and how to watch online

Long Lost Family is back for 2021 with a brand new series.

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell reunite more family members with their missing loved ones in five new episodes.

With help from a team of trained intermediaries, DNA experts and investigators, Nicky and Davina find people that previously couldn’t be traced and answer questions that have haunted entire lives. And, at a time of international crisis which has seen many people experience separation from loved ones, these reunions have more poignancy than ever.

Episodes will air Mondays at 9PM on ITV from 18 January 2021. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Long Lost Family episodes 2021

Episode 1 - 18 January

The series starts with two heart breaking stories of separation: a mother and father who, having fought in vain to get their son back through the courts, have lived with a lifetime of loss; and a son’s search for his birth mother, who disappeared from his life when he was a baby.

Phyllis and Kevin Haran contacted Long Lost Family after more than forty years searching for their first-born son. The couple fell in love as teenagers in Ireland in the 1970s and a couple of months into their relationship, Phyllis became pregnant. Aware of the scandal this would cause within their Catholic community, they hatched a plan to run away to England to bring up their baby.

But, in London, their landlady discovered they were keeping a baby in their flat and gave them less than 24 hours to get out. Homeless, jobless and desperate to put their baby’s interests first, they agreed through an agency to place their son in the care of a family, with the possibility of adoption if they couldn’t find their feet.

Episode 2 - 25 January

This week features two stories of missing relatives found much closer than the searchers could ever have imagined.

Our first story is of a mother who’s never got over the decision made for her 50 years ago – to have her first-born child adopted. Pauline Pedder became pregnant when she was just a schoolgirl in Huddersfield. Now 65, she’s longing to find her daughter, who she’s never forgotten.

When Long Lost Family takes up the search, an unprecedented twist reveals that Pauline’s daughter lives in Huddersfield, has been doing her own investigations into her past and knows much more about her birth mother than expected.

Meanwhile in Blackpool, trainee nurse Donna Cowell’s life has been overshadowed by fears of what happened to her younger brother. Having grown up in the care system and had a difficult childhood, Donna turns to Long Lost Family to find out whether her brother avoided the same fate.

But what she never could have guessed is that her brother turns out to be living just round the corner from her.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

