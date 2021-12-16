The Bay series 3 start date and cast as ITV drama returns

The Bay is on its way back to TV for series 3 - here's all you need to know!

Set in the coastal town of Morecambe, The Bay is ITV's hit drama following a Family Liaison Officer.

Morven Christie led the first two series as DS Lisa Armstrong while series 3 sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) join the cast as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

The Bay air date

Series 3 of The Bay will begin on ITV in the New Year.

The first episode will debut on TV on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 9PM.

New episodes will continue on TV weekly while the full six-part series will be immediately available to watch online via the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

Meet the cast of series 3!

Alongside Thomason, reprising their roles are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires) as Anthony 'Tony' Manning, Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders) as Karen Hobson, Thomas Law (The Worlds End, A Cinderella Story) as Eddie Martin and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street) as James Clarke.

Joining the new series guest cast are Gary Lewis (Outlander, Rig45), Rina Mahoney (Eleventh Hour), Vincent Regan (300, Troy), Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Mark Stanley (White House Farm, Honour), Michael Karim (The Rook, Jekyll & Hyde), Zahra Ahmadi (Marcella, The Beast Must Die), Ash Tandon (Bodyguard, The Fantastic Flitcrofts), Nadeem Islam (See Hear) and Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks).

Making their professional debuts are David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

A teaser for series 3 shares: "DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job.

"She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.

"The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as moving to a different town."

For now you can watch series 2 of The Bay in full online on ITV Hub here.

Both series 1 and 2 are available on BritBox here.