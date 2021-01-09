Hidden series 3: BBC confirms hit drama will return for new season

Hidden will return a for a third series, the BBC as confirmed.

Filmed in both English and Welsh, Hidden/Craith airs on S4C in Welsh and on BBC One Wales in English.

The third season will start on TV later in 2021, with an exact start date to be confirmed.

The new series of Hidden will see the return of Sian Reese-Williams as DCI Cadi John and Siôn Alun Davies as DS Owen Vaughan.

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said: “Hidden has been a superb returning series for BBC Wales and fans of Cadi and co. will be thrilled that she’s back doing her thing. The production team at Severn has already pulled off two genre-defining series and this latest instalment will be no different.

"It’s terrifically dark, gripping and intriguing. If the scripts are anything to go by we’re in for another tasty slice of Cymru Noir.”

Series Producer Hannah Thomas added: “We’re delighted to be back with a third series of Hidden and are thrilled that so many of our cast and crew are able to join us on the journey.

"This series has been a real joy for us all to work on and we’re looking forward to being back in North Wales amongst the splendour of the landscape. As with previous series, we will be veering away from the traditional ‘whodunnit’ and asking the question ‘whydunnit’ as we explore the impact of a brutal murder on the wider community. DCI Cadi John will be back at the helm of the investigation, whilst simultaneously navigating changes in her personal life.

"Whilst the past year has thrown up many challenges for us all, we’re excited to be reacquainted with the characters that we’ve grown to love.”

You can watch the full first two series of Hidden on BBC iPlayer online here.