Would I Lie To You starts is back on BBC One tonight - here's who's on the show.

Rob Brydon hosts the award-winning comedy panel show, with team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell

Each week they're joined by a line up of celebrities who must sort the fact from the fiction.

Who's on Would I Lie To You tonight?

Tonight's episode (Friday, 16 April) is a new Best Bits special from series 14.

Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell return in an episode packed with some of the best bits from series 14. Over the course of the show, a stellar cast of celebrity guests reveal amazing stories about themselves. But are they telling the truth, or are they making it all up?

Among the guests joining Lee and David are Richard Osman, Claudia Winkleman, Samantha Morton, AJ Odudu, Miles Jupp, Laura Whitmore, Lou Sanders, Chris McCausland, Sara Barron, Raj Bisram, Bob Mortimer, Sara Pascoe, Les Dennis, Mr Motivator, Stephen Hendry, Sindhu Vee, Rev Kate Bottley and Alex Horne.

The episode airs at 9:30PM on BBC One.

Watch Would I Lie To You online

Would I Lie To You currently airs Friday nights on TV on BBC One.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Each episode features two teams of celebs, led by captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell, attempting to correctly guess if a story from the opposing team is true or not.

If they correctly determine whether the story is true or a lie then they win a point but if the opposing team manages to bluff them then they win the point.

The show features three rounds starting with 'Home Truths' where panellists read out a statement or story about themselves. Sometimes this can include a possession that they claim to own.

Round two is 'This Is My' where a mystery guest joins the show and all three members of one team claim to know them in a different way. It's up to the opposition to correctly guess which member of the team is genuinely related to the guest.

The final round is 'Quick Fire Lies' which works the same as Home Truths but against the clock. Host Rob Brydon may also offer up a story, with both teams having to correctly assess its accuracy.

WILTY first launched in 2007 where it was hosted by Angus Deayton up until 2009.

Picture: BBC