Jodie Whittaker 'to leave Doctor Who at the end of next series'

Jodie Whittaker is reportedly set to step down from Doctor Who after the next series.

Doctor Who recently aired a one-off festive special with a new series due to start on BBC One later in 2021.

According to reports, it'll be Jodie's last outing as the Doctor.

A source shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper that a brand new Doctor will arrive at the end of next series.

They spilled: "It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

Jodie made her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2017's Christmas special. She's appeared in three full series since, including the upcoming run.

Her exit follows Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole departing the cast in the most recent episode, with John Bishop joining the show for its next series.

The new series of Doctor Who with Jodie as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yaz will start on BBC One later this year.

Filming began late last year in line with the latest health and safety guidelines.

As a result of restrictions due to the pandemic, the new series will be shorter than usual with eight episodes rather than the originally planned eleven.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall “In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production.

“Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven.

Doctor Who will air on BBC One in 2021.

For now you can catch up on past episodes, including the recent special, online via the BBC iPlayer here.