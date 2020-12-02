Doctor Who's Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole officially confirm their exits

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole have spoken about leaving Doctor Who in the upcoming festive special.

Revolution of the Daleks will air New Year's Day, 1 January 2021.

The special will be the end of the road for ‘the fam’ as Bradley Walsh (Graham) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) depart the show. Both joined the show back in 2017 and have starred in series 11, 12 and the previous special Resolution.

Speaking about saying goodbye, Bradley said he'd miss "everyone and everything".

"We are now in constant contact, texting, Whatsapping. I miss them all. I was texting the location guys across the airwaves. Happy days. Fantastic memories. Our times abroad, when we were in Spain, South Africa. I just loved it.

Tosin said: "There are too many things to list here, but it has to be the team on the screen and behind it as well as the amazing fans. It’s been an honour to work on such a cultural institution with fans across the world.

"The people like me on the screen come and go, but it’s the people behind the scenes and the fans that will always be there keeping the Doctor Who world alive and exciting."

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of series 12 where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape.

In the upcoming Festive Special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her.

However they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack’s help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet…

The festive special episode will see a host of exciting guest artists including John Barrowman MBE who will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Harkness alongside Chris Noth who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson.

Star of the stage and screen Dame Harriet Walter will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the Festive Special alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett who has recently appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Doctor Who airs New Year's Day 2021.

Picture: BBC