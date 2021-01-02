Pointless Celebrities is back on TV tonight (2 January) - here's who's on the line up.

Hosted by Alexander Armstrong with assistance from Richard Osman, Pointless sees teams of two contestants searching for correct but obscure answers to general knowledge questions in order to score as few points as possible.

The celebrity series sees famous faces taking part in a bid to win cash for their chosen charities.

Who's on Pointless Celebrities special tonight?

Tonight (2 January) is a celebrity radio edition featuring Johnnie Walker, Sally Boazman, Stuart Maconie, Elizabeth Alker, Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Vick Hope and Harriet Scott.

As always the four teams will be trying to come up with the answers that no-one else could think of to win money for charity.

The brand new episode airs on Saturday 2 January, at 6:45PM on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the 'regular' series of Pointless continues weekdays on BBC One at 5:15PM.

Apply to be on Pointless

If you want to take part in the show yourself, you don't need to be a celebrity! Applications for Pointless' next regular series on BBC One are currently open at the time of writing.

The Pointless team ask: "Could you trust your mum, brother, housemate, or your partner to help you win big under pressure?

"We would love to hear from pairs of fun, lively people who think they can take up the Pointless challenge."

You must be at least 18 to apply and the closing date for applications is February 1, 2021.

You can apply online by clicking here.

Picture: BBC