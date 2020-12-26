Family Fortunes returns to ITV tonight with a Celebrity special for Boxing Day.

Hosted by Gino D’Acampo, Family Fortunes: Celebrity Christmas Special airs on Saturday, 26 December at 8:30PM.

In each of the celebrity episodes, two famous faces and their families will go head to head as they try to name the most popular answer to survey-based questions posed to 100 people, with a chance to win a £30,000 jackpot prize for their chosen charities.

The newly revamped Family Fortunes keeps the classic features of the original we all know and love with the families playing for the chance to win single, double and of course, ‘big money’, as well as the added bonus of winning additional prizes along the way.

This weekend, the family of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas take on Vogue Williams, her husband Spencer Matthews and their family for a chance to win a cash prize for their chosen charities.

You can watch a first look below...

It's the second of two celebrity specials in the current series. Last month saw. TV presenter Rachel Riley and her husband and former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev take on the family of footballing legend Chris Kamara.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up after via the ITV Hub or Amazon Prime Video and ITVHub+.

Meanwhile a brand new series of Family Fortunes has been announced to air in 2021.

ITV has ordered 20 new episodes with Gino saying: “As soon as we’d finished the last season of Family Fortunes, I wanted to get straight back into the studio and film a load more episodes. Thankfully, the show went down very well with the viewers and I’m so happy to be back as I had the best time."

New episodes will start on Sunday, 3 January 2021 on ITV at 8PM.