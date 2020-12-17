The MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 winner has been revealed - here's who won the series.

MasterChef: The Professionals started with 32 contestants, competing across four heats.

The 13th competition was a six-week series and saw judges, Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace, side-by-side once again to preside over the UK’s most revered cooking competition.

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 WINNER and results

After a series of heats and semi-finals, this week was the finals week with the winner crowned.

In the final (17 December) it was 25-year-old Alex Webb from Essex who won The MasterChef: The Professionals 2020.

He beat 35-year-old Santosh from London and 33-year-old Bart from Middlesex who finished as runners up.

Reacting to his win, Alex said: “It is the best feeling I have ever had in my life. To walk away with the trophy is incredible. I am so proud.”

Alex takes his place in MasterChef history alongside past champions: Laurence Henry, Craig Johnston, Gary Maclean, Derek Johnstone, Steve Groves, Claire Lara, Ash Mair, joint winners Keri Moss and Anton Piotrowski, Steven Edwards, Jamie Scott, Mark Stinchcombe, and last year’s winner, Stu Deeley.

Catch up on MasterChef: The Professionals

MasterChef: The Professionals aired on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.

You can watch episodes and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.

In the final, only the best three chefs remained. Each one of them had something unique and special, and they had one last challenge in which to show it. They had three hours and 15 minutes to cook a starter, a main and a dessert that embody everything they are as a chef.

They had to put everything out there for the judges, demonstrating how much they have learnt and why they stand out above the rest.

Mistakes were not an option - under intense pressure, they had to remain cool, calm and collected to deliver three flawless plates of food. Only one of them could be crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020.