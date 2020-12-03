Not Going Out new series coming to BBC One in January

A brand new series of Not Going Out will start on BBC One in January, it's been confirmed.

The new episodes will follow the upcoming festive special which airs on 30 December.

The cast will be led by Lee Mack as Lee and Sally Bretton as Lucy with Hugh Dennis as Toby, Abigail Cruttenden as Anna, Geoffrey Whitehead as Geoffrey and Deborah Grant as Wendy.

Bobby Ball will also appear as Lee's father Frank having filmed the episodes before his passing in October.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Hot on the heels of the New Year’s Eve special, we re-join Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) as a neighbour’s delivery is left with them for safekeeping. When Lee unknowingly pulls apart the packaging only to discover it’s not his, but also it’s a somewhat personal item, and, to top it off, there’s no way to hide it’s been opened, how will he un-awkwardly get it back to its rightful owner? With the usually calm Toby (Hugh Dennis) on hand to help, surely a catastrophic drama can be averted? Of course not…

"Over the series, who could possibly predict that a pub quiz might prove a highly competitive environment for the always-right Anna (Abigail Cruttenden), or that Lee’s disaster-magnet dad, Frank (Bobby Ball), introducing a new girlfriend would immediately raise questions of her intent, or even sanity.

"Other threats to suburban bliss occur as an old flame makes contact with Lee via social media and when Lucy’s generally pompous dad Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead), trying to apply military scheduling to a family trip, inadvertently forces Lucy’s lovely mum Wendy (Deborah Grant) to reveal a long-held family secret."

The series will run for five episodes with a start date to be confirmed.

Picture: Avalon/Mark Johnson