Alison Hammond 'to front Wheel of Fortune reboot'

Alison Hammond is reportedly lined up to front a reboot of hit game show Wheel Of Fortune.

The programme originally aired for more than 700 episodes between 1988 and 2001, hosted by Nicky Campbell together with Carol Smillie for the majority of its run.

Advertisements

Now a revival is in the works with Alison Hammond set to host, according to The Sun newspaper.

It's the latest gig for the former Big Brother housemate turned TV presenter, with a source saying: “Her profile has rocketed recently. She’s delivered some standout interviews.”

The tabloid reports that a pilot episode will be filmed with the hopes of producing a full series.

The news follows ITV confirming Alison as a new host of This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary.

They will start hosting Friday shows together from 8 January 2021.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to front the show Monday to Thursdays while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host during key holidays.

Advertisements

Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later. I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Alison is also set to be a part of new BBC One game show I Can See Your Voice alongside Jimmy Carr and Amanda Holden.