Here's a first look at the 2020 Royal Variety Performance ahead of the special coming to ITV this month.

Jason Manford will host a very special Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool this year in front of a virtual audience.

A host of singers, comedians, musicians and other acts will showcase their talent at the Blackpool Opera House in the Winter Gardens Complex.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will deliver a special message to the charity and the artistes performing in the show, as he looks forward to this exceptional evening of entertainment.

Sheridan Smith will perform as Cilla from the heart-warming and spectacular Cilla The Musical while Samantha Barks appears as Elsa from Frozen The Musical. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Captain Sir Thomas Moore joins forces from his home for an exclusive performance with legendary singer and entertainer Michael Ball on stage at the Opera House with the NHS choir. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Those confirmed to appear include Captain Sir Thomas Moore who will be joining forces from his home for an exclusive performance with legendary singer and entertainer Michael Ball and the NHS choir, singing their chart-topping anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Sheridan Smith will perform as Cilla from the heart-warming and spectacular Cilla The Musical while Samantha Barks appears as Elsa from Frozen The Musical which comes to London in 2021.

Marisha Wallace (L) and Mel C (R). Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Further music comes from the likes of Gary Barlow and Brit Award winner, rising star Celeste and singer and Spice Girl Melanie C.

The ever popular Steps and West End singing sensation Marisha Wallace will also be performing.

Daliso Chaponda (L) and Celeste (R). Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Stephen Mulhern. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Meanwhile there will be comedy and magic from Stephen Mulhern and daredevil stunts from Kenyan acrobats The Black Blues Brothers.

Musical comedian and Britain’s Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courtenay is confirmed for the line up, plus stand ups Jo Caulfield and Daliso Chaponda.

The Royal Variety Performance 2020 will air on ITV on Tuesday 8 December at 8PM.

Steps. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Host Jason Manford performing to a virtual audience. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

The show was filmed in November following the latest social distancing guidelines.

Jason Manford said: “After appearing at the Royal Variety Performance three times since 2009, it is an honour and a privilege to be hosting the show this year.

"It’s been a hugely difficult year for everybody, so I hope that for a couple of hours on a cold Winter’s night in Blackpool, we can take people’s minds off things and do what us Brits do best; have a laugh.