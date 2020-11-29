Meet The Richardsons is back for a two-part Christmas special this festive period.

The hit Dave show stars married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and offers a fictional window into their funny and frustrated marriage as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire.

Series 2 of Meet The Richardsons was previously confirmed to air in 2021 but before then we've two Christmas specials to enjoy.

The festive episodes will air on Wednesday, 9 December and Wednesday, 16 December on Dave at 10PM.

In the first half, Jon wants to give daughter Elsie the perfect vegan Christmas. But what he doesn’t know is that Lucy has invited her mother Gill and Johnny Vegas over for the festivities. Vegas can’t believe his luck when he gets to stay in Jon’s pub for the duration. And is he falling in love with Lucy’s mum?

In part two, The Richardsons plans for a quiet family Christmas are thrown into even more chaos when more celebrities turn up unexpectedly, but it’s perfect for the panto that Lucy wants to put on for Elsie. Did Lucy really get so drunk at Jools Holland’s Hootenanny that she invited Jason Donovan over for Christmas dinner? And are they about to get a new stepfather in law in the shape of Johnny Vegas for Christmas?

Jon said: "The first series happened to go out just as the first lockdown was happening but we filmed it last summer when everything was sunny. It was the same with this, we filmed it over the summer when things were better and the intent of the show is just trying to be funny as we can about what it is to have a family Christmas and put yourself under too much pressure.

"This year has been so brutal for so many people that we just thought for two hours, it’s a bit of escapism."

The first series of Meet The Richardsons is available to watch now on UKTV Play.

You can watch Dave on Freeview 19, Sky 111/ 811(HD), Virgin 127/227 (HD), BT, Plusnet, TT, YouView 19, Freesat 157.

