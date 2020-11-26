Extraordinary Escapes: Sandi Toksvig to front new Channel 4 travel series

Channel 4 has announced a new travel series fronted by Sandi Toksvig.

Titled Extraordinary Escapes, the four-part series will see Sandi Toksvig joined some of her well-known female friends as they embark on stay-cations like no other.

Those appearing in the series will include acting royalty Alison Steadman, funny woman Sindhu Vee, comic actress Jessica Hynes, and close friend and foodie Prue Leith.

Channel 4 share: "Whether a lofty lighthouse or a towering treehouse, the ingenious builds in each episode will appreciate the architecturally inspiring, cleverly designed holiday properties Britain has to offer and show viewers that staycations are something to be celebrated.

"From secret retreats and seaside sanctuaries to quirky windmills, the pair will discover the fascinating design stories behind each property. They’ll marvel at the incredible lengths the owners and architects have gone to, to ensure each property offers a unique experience, from brave and bold designs that make the most of a stunning view to passion projects where every detail has been considered to homes that embody the sense of wonder found in their surrounds.

"Sandi and her travel pal will also immerse themselves in the natural beauty of each location to make the most of their time away, indulging in wildlife spotting, picnicking on the beach, forest-bathing, cooking local produce and sharing stories as the sun goes down.

"They’ll reflect on the important things in life - from family, health and careers to exploring the meaning of solitude; as well as sharing lots of laughs and appreciating the privilege of being given the keys to these extraordinary escapes."

Sandi Toksvig said: “When it was suggested that I travel around the UK accompanied by these four brilliant women, I had to double check this was work.

"This year has been a journey of exploration for many of us, and it was a joy to find so many beautiful, quirky and remote bolt-holes around almost every corner. And quite honestly, as much as I adore my family, it’s been wonderful just to leave the house.”

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Formats & Features at Channel 4 added: “Extraordi-nary landscapes and daring architecture aside, this is a show about getting away from it all. About what happens when you take the time to stop and ponder, in glorious isola-tion.

"The fact that Sandi is joined throughout the series by a cast of clever, funny, female only travel buddies makes it even more thrilling.”

Picture: Channel 4