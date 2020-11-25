Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is currently airing on BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

A repeat of the eighth series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs on BBC Two Wednesday nights at 7PM.

The show follows a line-up of fmiliar faces from stage, screen, comedy, music, sport and the media as they hunt for hidden gems in a bid to make the biggest profit buying and selling antiques.

In each episode, the two competing celebrities put their knowledge and bartering skills to the test, as they set out with £400 and a classic car to find antique bargains and make the biggest profit by selling them at auction, with all final profits donated to charity.

Helping the celebrities will be the show’s regular antiques experts, on hand to provide guidance about the world of antiques.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2020 line up and episodes

The celebrities appearing on series 8 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are...

Episode 1 - Essex girl Denise van Outen faces off with Kent's own Kelly Brook.

Episode 2 - Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely take time off from Diversity to head out into the country.

Episode 3 - Actors David Bradley and Nigel Harman head out in search of antique goodies.

Episode 4 - Comics Al Murray and Paul Chowdhry hunt for antiques that will make a profit at auction.

Episode 5 - Ian 'H' Watkins and Claire Sweeney scour the Welsh border for antiques.

Episode 6 - Showbiz mates Peter Andre and Joe Pasquale sample the joys of the Kent seaside.

Episode 7 - Janey Lee Grace and Tim Smith seek treasure amongst the Cotswolds and the Malverns.

Episode 8 - Rev Richard Coles and Strictly co-pilot Joe McFadden romp across Scotland.

Episode 9 - Stars of stage and screen John Partridge and Anita Harris hunt for antiques.

Episode 10 - Comedian Russell Kane and presenter AJ Odudu take to the road.

Episode 11 - Anneka Rice's latest challenge is competing against Silent Witness actor Liz Carr.

Episode 12 - Benidorm buddies Sherrie Hewson and Tony Maudsley seek fortune in the Midlands.

Episode 13 - Countryfile stars Charlotte Smith and Tom Heap swap agriculture for antiques.

Episode 14 - Rebecca Adlington and Helen Skelton treasure-seek in the north west.

Episode 15 - Sam and Mark treasure-seek with Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp in Yorkshire.

Episode 16 - Bananarama go antique-hunting with Charles Hanson and David Harper in Buckinghamshire.

Episode 17 - Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams visit the antique shops of Edinburgh and beyond.

Episode 18 - Sue Johnston and Lisa Riley hit north west England in a whirlwind of hilarity and haggling

Episode 19 - Crimewatch's Rav Wilding joins presenter Martel Maxwell on a road trip through Cheshire.

Episode 20 - Michelle Ackerley and Russell Grant chum up for an antiques jolly.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs Wednesdays at 9PM on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.