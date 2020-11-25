ITV drama Flesh and Blood has been cancelled after just the one series.

The original four-part series aired at the start of 2020 but there won't be a second season.

A spokesperson for ITV told The Sun newspaper: "ITV felt Flesh And Blood was a self-contained and beautifully complete story.

“There won’t be a second series for this reason.

“But we’d like to thank the production team and actors for producing such a brilliant and compelling drama.”

Flesh and Blood was written by Sarah Williams (The Long Song, Case Sensitive, Poppy Shakespeare) and directed by BAFTA nominee and Grierson award winner Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet).

The cast featured Imelda Staunton (Maleficent, Paddington, Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Francesca Annis (Home Fires, The Little House, Cranford), Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian, War & Peace, The Honourable Woman).

Joining the ensemble are Claudie Blakley (Manhunt, Grantchester, Lark Rise To Candleford), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Absentia, Apple Tree Yard), Sharon Small (London Kills, Trust Me, Born to Kill), Lara Rossi (Cheat, Crossing Lines), Keir Charles (Man Up, Love Actually, Green Wing) and Vincent Regan (Victoria, The Royals, Atlantis).

The show told the story of three adult siblings who found themselves thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien declared she’s in love with a new man, Mark, with the family drama watched on by nosy neighbour Mary.

You can watch series 1 of Flesh and Blood on ITV Hub here or get the show on DVD here.