Richard Osman’s House of Games will return to BBC One this festive period with a Christmas Special.

The one-off episode will see four famous faces go head-to-head testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of fun trivia-based games in Richard Osman’s Christmas House of Games.

For one night only, the celebrity contestants - Sarah Hadland, Alex Horne, Craig Revel Horwood and Charlene White - will take on a series of quiz rounds selected by the host, quiz legend, Richard Osman.

A winner will be declared following a quick-fire round at the end of the show and they will be taking home a prize and the House of Games Christmas trophy.

The BBC tease: "Will the winning star opt for the much coveted House of Games Christmas suitcase, or will the festive fondue set prove irresistible? Fun, witty, and full of surprises, Richard’s cross-examination of the celebs over the course of the evening provides an entertaining watch for all the family as the level of competitiveness and camaraderie grows.

"And of course, this warm, feel-good festive quiz is perfect for playing along with at home."

An air date for the Christmas special is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch recent episodes from the main series online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC